A deceptively simple recipe, Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s Niçoise Pasta is an indulgent, creamy dish that comes together in the time it takes to boil pasta. The no-cook sauce relies on the cream emulsifying with fresh basil and garlic in the food processor to thicken into a rich sauce in minutes.
How to Make It
In a large pot, bring salted water to boil and cook pasta. Drain and reserve.
Meanwhile, in a food processor, add the basil leaves and a large pinch of kosher salt. Turn on the machine and slowly pour in the cream. Continue processing until the mixture starts to turn green and thicken. Being very careful not to over-blend or the cream will break.
Add the basil cream to the pasta and combine until nicely coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and serve hot.