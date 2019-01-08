New York–Style Cheesecake with Pink Grapefruit and Marmalade 

“I watched New York–style cheesecakes spin around in the glass cases of various coffee shops my whole childhood,” says TV personality Alex Guarnaschelli. “While there are as many definitions of various cheesecakes as there are types of barbecue, New York–style is defined by a browned top with a silky cream cheese interior. I like to use a small a kitchen torch to warm the sides of the pan to more easily unmold the cheesecake once it is cooked. For the marmalade, I like to use a chunky-style one for added texture and top it with pink grapefruit.”