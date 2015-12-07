New York Steak with Roasted Chiles

How to Make It

Step 1 Roast the chiles over a gas flame or broil them, turning with tongs, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap; let steam for 15 minutes. Slip off and discard the skins. Stem and seed the chiles, then thinly slice lengthwise.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onions, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until they are deep golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in the roasted chiles and the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter. Keep warm.