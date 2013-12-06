New Potato, Chickpea and Tomato Stew
© Chantelle Grady
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Joy Manning
October 2013

Two ounces of chorizo doesn’t look like much, but it infuses this entire dish with a deep, savory flavor. Grilled bread, which you’ll want to use to swab every drop out of your bowl, is the only side dish necessary. Slideshow: Hearty Stews

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 ounces cured chorizo, diced
  • 1 1/2 cups diced onion
  • 1 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 8 ounces new potatoes, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds
  • 1 cup canned diced tomatoes
  • 2 cups cooked chickpeas
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

In an enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo and cook over moderately high heat until some of its fat has rendered and it has begun to brown around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add the onions, and continue cooking until soft, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the chicken broth, potatoes, tomatoes and chickpeas and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 35 minutes. Season with the salt and black pepper. Stir in the parsley and serve.

Notes

One serving: 288 cal, 10 gm fat, 2.6 gm sat fat, 36.9 gm carb, 8 gm fiber, 13 gm protein. Tip: To make a vegetarian version of this stew, omit the chorizo and add shredded kale with the potatoes. Tip: Cook the leftover chorizo with scrambled eggs, for breakfast.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up