New Potato, Chickpea and Tomato Stew

Two ounces of chorizo doesn’t look like much, but it infuses this entire dish with a deep, savory flavor. Grilled bread, which you’ll want to use to swab every drop out of your bowl, is the only side dish necessary. Slideshow: Hearty Stews
How to Make It
In an enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo and cook over moderately high heat until some of its fat has rendered and it has begun to brown around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add the onions, and continue cooking until soft, 8 to 10 minutes.
Add the chicken broth, potatoes, tomatoes and chickpeas and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 35 minutes. Season with the salt and black pepper. Stir in the parsley and serve.
Notes
One serving: 288 cal, 10 gm fat, 2.6 gm sat fat, 36.9 gm carb, 8 gm fiber, 13 gm protein. Tip: To make a vegetarian version of this stew, omit the chorizo and add shredded kale with the potatoes. Tip: Cook the leftover chorizo with scrambled eggs, for breakfast.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5