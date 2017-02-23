New Orleans-Style Beignets

Slideshow: More New Orleans Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, mix the warm water with the sugar and yeast. Let sit for 10 minutes until foamy.
In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, beat the eggs with the vanilla and evaporated milk until smooth. Beat in 4 cups of the flour and the salt until smooth. Beat in the yeast mixture until smooth. Beat in the butter until incorporated, stir in the remaining 3 cups of flour. Cover and refrigerate the dough for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 4-inches of oil to 360°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and roll out to a 1/4-inch thick rectangle. Cut the dough into 2 1/2-inch squares. Fry the dough in batches until they begin to float and are golden brown, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beignets to the prepared baking sheets and repeat with the remaining dough. Dust with powdered sugar and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: JamesGreen26
Review Body: I tried this recipe a while back and it was delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-14