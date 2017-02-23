New Orleans-Style Beignets

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, mix the warm water with the sugar and yeast. Let sit for 10 minutes until foamy.

Step 2 In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, beat the eggs with the vanilla and evaporated milk until smooth. Beat in 4 cups of the flour and the salt until smooth. Beat in the yeast mixture until smooth. Beat in the butter until incorporated, stir in the remaining 3 cups of flour. Cover and refrigerate the dough for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.