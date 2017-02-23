New Orleans-Style Beignets
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Roxanne Spruance

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups warm water
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup evaporated milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 7 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • Canola oil, for deep frying
  • 2 cups confectioners’ sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, mix the warm water with the sugar and yeast. Let sit for 10 minutes until foamy.

Step 2    

In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, beat the eggs with the vanilla and evaporated milk until smooth. Beat in 4 cups of the flour and the salt until smooth. Beat in the yeast mixture until smooth. Beat in the butter until incorporated, stir in the remaining 3 cups of flour. Cover and refrigerate the dough for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

Step 3    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 4-inches of oil to 360°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and roll out to a 1/4-inch thick rectangle. Cut the dough into 2 1/2-inch squares. Fry the dough in batches until they begin to float and are golden brown, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beignets to the prepared baking sheets and repeat with the remaining dough. Dust with powdered sugar and serve.

