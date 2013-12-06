New Orleans Buck
Serves : makes 1 drink
Flatiron Lounge • New York City Traditionally, a buck—lemon or lime juice, a spirit and ginger ale—would be served in a tall glass with a citrus wedge or twist. The Flatiron Lounge lists this nonalcoholic version on its extensive mocktail menu. More Nonalcoholic Drinks

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces pineapple juice
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 2 ounces chilled ginger beer
  • 1 piece of candied ginger
  • 1 lime wheel

Fill a highball glass with ice. Add the pineapple juice, lime juice and ginger beer and stir. Garnish with the candied ginger and lime wheel.

