New Orleans Buck

Flatiron Lounge • New York City Traditionally, a buck—lemon or lime juice, a spirit and ginger ale—would be served in a tall glass with a citrus wedge or twist. The Flatiron Lounge lists this nonalcoholic version on its extensive mocktail menu. More Nonalcoholic Drinks
How to Make It
Step
Fill a highball glass with ice. Add the pineapple juice, lime juice and ginger beer and stir. Garnish with the candied ginger and lime wheel.
