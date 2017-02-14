New Mexican Rice 

Step 1

In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, tomatillo, garlic and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, about 7 minutes. Stir in the cumin and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, chiles and stock and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced by half, about 20 minutes. Transfer the sofrito to a blender or food processor and let cool slightly, then puree until smooth.