New Mexican Rice 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

For his tangy and fragrant rice, chef Hugh Acheson makes sofrito, a classic blend of onion, peppers and garlic. He adds even more flavor to the dish with tomatillo, diced tomatoes and cumin. Slideshow: More Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped 
  • 1 tomatillo—husked, rinsed and finely chopped 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • One 15-ounce can diced tomatoes 
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) canned diced green Hatch chiles 
  • 1/4 cup Basic Chicken  Stock (see Note) or low-sodium broth 
  • Jasmine Rice (see Note)  or 3 cups warm  cooked white rice 
  • Chopped cilantro,  for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, tomatillo, garlic and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, about 7 minutes. Stir in the cumin and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, chiles and stock and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced by half, about 20 minutes. Transfer the sofrito to a blender  or food processor and let cool slightly, then puree until smooth.  

Step 2    

Wipe out the skillet and cook the sofrito in it over moderate heat, stirring, until hot, about  5 minutes. Gradually fold in the rice and cook just until it is hot and coated in the sofrito, about 5 minutes. Season with salt, garnish with cilantro and serve.  

Make Ahead

The sofrito can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 10 days.

Notes

Basic Chicken Stock

Jasmine Rice

