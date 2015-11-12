New England-Style Crab Dip with Brown-Butter Crumbs

Boston chef Matt Jennings tops this simple, crab-packed dip with supercrispy brown-butter breadcrumbs. Slideshow: More Holiday Hor d'Oeuvres Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, blend the mayonnaise with the celery, green pepper, onion, parsley, lemon zest, lemon juice, hot sauce and cayenne. Fold in the crab and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°. In a food processor, pulse the bread until fine crumbs form. Spread the breadcrumbs on a rimmed baking sheet and toast for about 8 minutes, until crisp.
In a large skillet, cook the butter over moderate heat until the milk solids turn dark golden, about 4 minutes. Stir in the toasted breadcrumbs and season with salt.
Scrape the crab mixture into a 10-inch round baking dish or skillet. Sprinkle the brown-butter crumbs evenly on top. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden on top and bubbling at the edge. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving with crostini, chips or radicchio leaves.
Review Body: This is a delicious crab dip! I left our the green peppers and used panko breadcrumbs in place of the regular breadcrumbs on top. The hot sauce gives it a little kick and the creaminess of the mayo balances it perfectly. I served this with crostini and it was a hit.
