New England Lobster Dip

Justin Chapple transforms the ingredients of a classic lobster roll into a genius dip. We like it best scooped up with crunchy kettle-cooked potato chips but toasted slices of brioche hot dogs buns are just as delicious. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium bowl, blend the mayonnaise, cheese, 1/4 cup chives and the lemon juice. Fold in the lobster and season with salt and pepper. Scrape the dip into a small shallow baking dish and scatter the crushed potato chips on top.
Step 2
Bake the dip for about 15 minutes, until hot and lightly browned on top. Serve with kettle-cooked potato chips.
Make Ahead
The unbaked dip can be covered and refrigerated overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before baking.
