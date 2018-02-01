New England Lobster Dip
Abby Hocking
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple

Justin Chapple transforms the ingredients of a classic lobster roll into a genius dip. We like it best scooped up with crunchy kettle-cooked potato chips but toasted slices of brioche hot dogs buns are just as delicious. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese (4 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup snipped chives
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 pound cooked lobster meat, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup crushed kettle-cooked potato chips, plus whole chips for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium bowl, blend the mayonnaise, cheese, 1/4 cup chives and the lemon juice. Fold in the lobster and season with salt and pepper. Scrape the dip into a small shallow baking dish and scatter the crushed potato chips on top.

Step 2    

Bake the dip for about 15 minutes, until hot and lightly browned on top. Serve with kettle-cooked potato chips.

Make Ahead

The unbaked dip can be covered and refrigerated overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before baking.

