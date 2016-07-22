New England Clam Chowder
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun

With only 1/2 cup of heavy cream, this quick version of classic New England clam chowder is light and healthy, but still super satisfying. Pair it with a green salad and crusty bread for a quick and comforting meal. Slideshow: More Chowder Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped celery, plus celery leaves for garnish
  • 1 pound baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • Two 8 ounce jars clam broth
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Three 6.5 ounce cans chopped clams
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the garlic, onion and chopped celery and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the potatoes and flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring to coat the potatoes. Add both of the broths along with the milk, cream and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the clams and season with salt and pepper; simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley and serve hot with crusty bread. Serve in bowls garnished with celery leaves.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated overnight and reheated before serving.

