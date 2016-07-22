With only 1/2 cup of heavy cream, this quick version of classic New England clam chowder is light and healthy, but still super satisfying. Pair it with a green salad and crusty bread for a quick and comforting meal. Slideshow: More Chowder Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the garlic, onion and chopped celery and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the potatoes and flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring to coat the potatoes. Add both of the broths along with the milk, cream and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.
Stir in the clams and season with salt and pepper; simmer for 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley and serve hot with crusty bread. Serve in bowls garnished with celery leaves.
Make Ahead
