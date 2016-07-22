New England Clam Chowder

Step 1

In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the garlic, onion and chopped celery and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the potatoes and flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring to coat the potatoes. Add both of the broths along with the milk, cream and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.