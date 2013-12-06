New Delhi Curried Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Melt the butter in a medium skillet. Add the mushrooms and shallots and cook over moderate heat until soft and lightly golden, about 8 minutes. Add the chopped cilantro, jalapeños and cumin, reduce the heat to moderately low and cook for 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock, raise the heat to high and simmer until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the cream and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and, working in batches, puree the sauce in a blender or food processor. Strain the sauce and return it to the skillet.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Season the chicken lightly with salt and pepper. Mix the oil and lime juice in a small bowl and brush all over the chicken and scallions. Grill or broil the chicken, skin side down, until browned and cooked though , about 6 minutes per side for thighs and 5 minutes per side for breasts. During the last 2 minutes, grill or broil the scallions until tender and lightly charred. Transfer the chicken and scallions to a platter; keep warm.