New Delhi Curried Chicken

The lavish use of spices is the heart and soul of Indian cooking. This fragrant chicken is sweet, sour and spicy all at once. Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken always serve it with the zesty tomato relish. Plus: More Chicken Recipes and Tips
Melt the butter in a medium skillet. Add the mushrooms and shallots and cook over moderate heat until soft and lightly golden, about 8 minutes. Add the chopped cilantro, jalapeños and cumin, reduce the heat to moderately low and cook for 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock, raise the heat to high and simmer until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the cream and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and, working in batches, puree the sauce in a blender or food processor. Strain the sauce and return it to the skillet.
Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Season the chicken lightly with salt and pepper. Mix the oil and lime juice in a small bowl and brush all over the chicken and scallions. Grill or broil the chicken, skin side down, until browned and cooked though , about 6 minutes per side for thighs and 5 minutes per side for breasts. During the last 2 minutes, grill or broil the scallions until tender and lightly charred. Transfer the chicken and scallions to a platter; keep warm.
Reheat the sauce. In a bowl, mix the egg yolks, sugar and vinegar. Gradually whisk 1 cup of the hot sauce into the egg mixture. Pour the egg mixture back into the skillet and stir over low heat until thickened and smooth, 2 to 3 minutes; don't let the sauce boil. Spoon the sauce over the chicken and garnish with the scallions and cilantro leaves. Serve with the Spicy Tomato Relish and yogurt.
