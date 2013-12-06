Nell's Espresso Brownies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly butter a 9-inch square baking pan. Melt the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan with 1 inch of simmering water. Remove from the heat, stir in the cocoa powder and let cool.

Step 2 In a large bowl, beat the eggs at medium speed for 1 minute. Add the sugar and beat until the mixture is pale yellow, about 2 minutes. Fold in the melted chocolate and vanilla. Sift the flour over the batter, add the salt and fold in just until combined. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan.