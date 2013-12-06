Nell's Espresso Brownies

You can use Newman's Own Organics espresso sweet dark chocolate bars for these intense brownies; or add 1 tablespoon of very finely ground espresso beans to plain bittersweet chocolate. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly butter a 9-inch square baking pan. Melt the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan with 1 inch of simmering water. Remove from the heat, stir in the cocoa powder and let cool.
In a large bowl, beat the eggs at medium speed for 1 minute. Add the sugar and beat until the mixture is pale yellow, about 2 minutes. Fold in the melted chocolate and vanilla. Sift the flour over the batter, add the salt and fold in just until combined. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan.
Bake the brownies for about 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool before cutting into squares.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 6149
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5