Negroni
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Food & Wine
October 2010

Hidetsugo Ueno currently uses the exquisite French Dolin rouge vermouth in his Negronis, but you may want to experiment with different sweet vermouths—Martini & Rossi, Cinzano, Carpano Antica Formula—or try a bittersweet one like Punt e Mes. Glassware Guide    More Classic Cocktails  

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/3 ounces frozen gin, preferably London dry
  • 1 ounce sweet vermouth
  • 2/3 ounce Campari
  • 1 orange wheel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a rocks glass with ice. Add the gin, vermouth and Campari and stir well. Garnish with the orange wheel.

Notes

Buy the ingredients on Drizly and have them delivered in under an hour. Find out if they operate near you. 

