© Tina Rupp
Hidetsugo Ueno currently uses the exquisite French Dolin rouge vermouth in his Negronis, but you may want to experiment with different sweet vermouths—Martini & Rossi, Cinzano, Carpano Antica Formula—or try a bittersweet one like Punt e Mes. Glassware Guide More Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a rocks glass with ice. Add the gin, vermouth and Campari and stir well. Garnish with the orange wheel.
Notes
Buy the ingredients on Drizly and have them delivered in under an hour. Find out if they operate near you.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5