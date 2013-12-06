Negroni
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Food & Wine
September 2005

Nizza La Bella • Albany, CA This drink was allegedly born in Italy in the 1920s, when Count Camillo Negroni requested a stronger version of the Americano made with gin in place of club soda. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Fill two-thirds of a pint glass with ice. Add the gin, Campari and sweet vermouth and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Flame the lemon twist over the drink and drop it in.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up