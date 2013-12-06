Nizza La Bella • Albany, CA This drink was allegedly born in Italy in the 1920s, when Count Camillo Negroni requested a stronger version of the Americano made with gin in place of club soda. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill two-thirds of a pint glass with ice. Add the gin, Campari and sweet vermouth and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Flame the lemon twist over the drink and drop it in.
