Nectarine and Blackberry Cobbler
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Georgeanne Brennan
September 1997

Ingredients

  • 2 large nectarines, thinly sliced
  • 1 pint blackberries
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Combine the nectarines, blackberries, and lemon juice in a bowl. Mix the sugar and 2 tablespoons of the flour and toss with the fruit.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the remaining 1 cup of flour with the baking powder and salt. Cut in the butter until the pieces are the size of small peas. Stir in the milk. Gather the dough into a ball and transfer to a lightly floured surface. Roll the dough into an 8-inch square about 1/4 inch thick.

Step 3    

Pour the fruit and its juices into an 8-inch square glass baking dish. Lay the dough on top of the fruit. Place a sheet of foil in the bottom of the oven to catch any drips. Bake the cobbler for 20 minutes, then reduce the heat to 300° and bake for about 5 minutes longer, or until the crust is golden and the fruit is bubbling around the sides. Serve warm with a scoop of ice cream, if desired.

Suggested Pairing

Sweet nectarines, tart blackberries and a crumbly crust call for a full-fledged sweet dessert wine. A Late Harvest Riesling is the perfect choice, its scent echoing the fruit of the cobbler. Consider a Washington State example, such as Chateau Ste. Michelle's Late Harvest White Riesling or Columbia Crest's Ice Wine White Riesling.

