Valerie Bertinelli loves making these Neapolitan Tacos on a warm summer night. She says, “The end result here are crispy, chocolaty, crunchy cookie shells that make the perfect host for creamy vanilla ice cream and minty macerated strawberries.” Not to mention another delicious use for the pizzelle maker she uses to create the perfect sweet taco shell. Excerpted from Valerie’s Home Cooking by Valerie Bertinelli. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved. Slideshow: More Frozen Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Make the Pizzelles: Preheat a pizzelle maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together the melted butter, milk, and egg in a small bowl; add to the flour mixture, and whisk until blended and smooth.
Coat the pizzelle maker with cooking spray. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the batter in the hot pizzelle maker; cook until set and slightly darker in color, 45 to 50 seconds. Use a small offset spatula to remove the pizzelles, and immediately drape the pizzelles over the handle of a wooden spoon (about 3/4 inch to 1 inch in diameter) to form a taco shape; let stand until completely cool, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and repeat with remaining batter.
Make the Filling: Combine the strawberries, sugar, and mint in a medium bowl; let stand about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar.
Spoon 3 small scoops of the vanilla ice cream (about 2 tablespoons per scoop) into each pizzelle taco; top each with about 1 1/2 tablespoons of the strawberry mixture.
Make Ahead
Notes
You’ll need a pizzelle maker for this recipe.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5