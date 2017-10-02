Neapolitan Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Pizzelles: Preheat a pizzelle maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together the melted butter, milk, and egg in a small bowl; add to the flour mixture, and whisk until blended and smooth.

Step 2 Coat the pizzelle maker with cooking spray. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the batter in the hot pizzelle maker; cook until set and slightly darker in color, 45 to 50 seconds. Use a small offset spatula to remove the pizzelles, and immediately drape the pizzelles over the handle of a wooden spoon (about 3/4 inch to 1 inch in diameter) to form a taco shape; let stand until completely cool, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and repeat with remaining batter.

Step 3 Make the Filling: Combine the strawberries, sugar, and mint in a medium bowl; let stand about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar.