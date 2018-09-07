’Nduja Toasts with Quick-Pickled Celery 

Greg DuPree
Store-bought ’nduja, the spicy, spreadable sausage, is transformed into a special canapé when served on toasted baguette and topped with a quick-pickled celery.
Step 1
Toss together celery, vinegar, sugar, and kosher salt in a medium bowl until salt and sugar dissolve. Let stand 15 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly toast or grill baguette slices.
Step 2
Drain pickled celery. Spread ’nduja evenly on toasts using a small offset spatula. Arrange toasts on a platter or board. Sprinkle pickled celery evenly over toasts. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Garnish with celery leaves.
Make Ahead
Prepare and drain the celery mixture; refrigerate overnight.
