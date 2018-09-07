’Nduja Toasts with Quick-Pickled Celery 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 20 toasts
Justin Chapple
October 2018

Store-bought ’nduja, the spicy, spreadable sausage, is transformed into a special canapé when served on toasted baguette and topped with a quick-pickled celery.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup finely chopped inner celery stalks 
  • 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 20 (1/4-inch-thick) baguette slices
  • 8 ounces ’nduja (such as La Quercia), at room temperature
  •  Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving
  •  Flaky sea salt, for serving
  •  Celery leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Toss together celery, vinegar, sugar, and kosher salt in a medium bowl until salt and sugar dissolve. Let stand 15 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly toast or grill baguette slices.

Step 2    

Drain pickled celery. Spread ’nduja evenly on toasts using a small offset spatula. Arrange toasts on a platter or board. Sprinkle pickled celery evenly over toasts. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Garnish with celery leaves.

Make Ahead

Prepare and drain the celery mixture; refrigerate overnight. 

