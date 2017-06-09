Navy Bean Harissa Dip

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot, cover the soaked and drained navy beans with water. Add 2 tablespoons of salt and the bay leaves and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat until the beans are tender, about 1 hour. Drain and discard the bay leaves.

Step 2 Meanwhile in a food processor, pulse the soaked and drained árbol chiles with 1/4 cup of the olive oil, 1 garlic clove, 1 tablespoon of salt and 1 teaspoon each of the cumin and coriander until a paste forms. Transfer the harissa to a small bowl. Clean out the food processor.

Step 3 In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over moderate heat. Add the onions, the remaining 9 garlic cloves and the Fresno chile and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions start to brown, about 15 minutes. Add the tomatoes, beans, parsley, 1 tablespoon of harissa, the lemon juice and the remaining 1 teaspoon each of cumin and coriander. Season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Add more harissa, if desired. Let cool slightly.