Navy Bean Harissa Dip
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Paige McCurdy-Flynn

This tasty bean dip from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn gets a jolt of heat from homemade harissa. It’s delicious served with warm za’atar-dusted pita bread. Slideshow: More Bean Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 15 ounces dried navy beans, soaked overnight and drained
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 8 dried árbol chiles, soaked overnight and drained
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 10 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin, plus more for sprinkling
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander, plus more for sprinkling
  • 2 small yellow onions, finely chopped
  • 1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced with seeds
  • One 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand
  • 1 cup chopped parsley leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
  • Pita bread and crudités, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, cover the soaked and drained navy beans with water. Add 2 tablespoons of salt and the bay leaves and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat until the beans are tender, about 1 hour. Drain and discard the bay leaves.

Step 2    

Meanwhile in a food processor, pulse the soaked and drained árbol chiles with 1/4 cup of the olive oil, 1 garlic clove, 1 tablespoon of salt and 1 teaspoon each of the cumin and coriander until a paste forms. Transfer the harissa to a small bowl. Clean out the food processor.

Step 3    

In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over moderate heat. Add the onions, the remaining 9 garlic cloves and the Fresno chile and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions start to brown, about 15 minutes. Add the tomatoes, beans, parsley, 1 tablespoon of harissa, the lemon juice and the remaining 1 teaspoon each of cumin and coriander. Season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Add more harissa, if desired. Let cool slightly.

Step 4    

In the food processor, add one-third of the bean mixture and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and process until smooth, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl. Repeat in 2 more batches with the remaining beans and olive oil. Drizzle with more olive oil and garnish with cumin, coriander, parsley and harissa. Serve with pita bread, crudités and lemon wedges.

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Return to room temperature before serving.

