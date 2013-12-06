Navajo Fry Bread with Chili

How to Make It

Step 1 In a heatproof bowl, cover the ancho with 2 cups of the boiling water. Put the porcini in a small bowl and cover with the remaining 1 cup of boiling water. Let both soak until softened, about 20 minutes. Remove the ancho from the soaking liquid and discard the stem and seeds. Finely chop the chile; reserve the soaking liquid. Rub the porcini to remove any grit and finely chop them; reserve the soaking liquid.

Step 2 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil until almost smoking. Add half of the ground buffalo in an even layer and season with salt and pepper. Sear the meat over high heat for 3 minutes without stirring; leave the meat in large pieces. Gently stir the meat and continue to brown it for 2 minutes more. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a plate; brown the remaining meat.

Step 3 Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the casserole. Add the onions and cook over low heat until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the chile powder and cook, stirring, for 4 minutes. Add the tomato paste mixture, chicken stock, ancho and porcini. Add the ancho and porcini soaking liquids, stopping when you reach any grit at the bottom. Season with a large pinch of salt and simmer over moderately low heat until the sauce reduces by a third, about 10 minutes. Gently stir in the meat and any accumulated juices and season with salt and pepper. Rewarm just before serving.

Step 4 Sift together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. With a wooden spoon, stir in the water until just blended.