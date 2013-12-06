In this mocktail recipe, the spiced pineapple syrup - steeped with cloves, allspice, peppercorns and vanilla - replaces the flavors lost by omitting the rum. Slideshows: More Summer Drink Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the orange juice, Spiced Pineapple Syrup, lemon and lime juices and bitters. Fill the shaker with crushed ice and shake well. Pour (don’t strain) into a chilled tiki mug and garnish the drink with the pineapple wedge and cherry.
Notes
The bitters here are alcohol-based. For a completely nonalcoholic cocktail, leave them out.
