N@Zilla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
05 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Food & Wine

In this mocktail recipe, the spiced pineapple syrup - steeped with cloves, allspice, peppercorns and vanilla - replaces the flavors lost by omitting the rum. Slideshows: More Summer Drink Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces fresh orange juice
  • 1 3/4 ounces Spiced Pineapple Syrup
  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 3 dashes of chocolate bitters (optional - see Note)
  • Crushed ice
  • 1 pineapple wedge and 1 maraschino cherry, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the orange juice, Spiced Pineapple Syrup, lemon and lime juices and bitters. Fill the shaker with crushed ice and shake well. Pour (don’t strain) into a chilled tiki mug and garnish the drink with the pineapple wedge and cherry.

Notes

The bitters here are alcohol-based. For a completely nonalcoholic cocktail, leave them out.

