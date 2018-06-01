Nasu Dengaku
For his Nasu Dengaku, Best New Chef Kevin Tien of Himitsu in Washington, D.C., brushes eggplant with a sweet yuzu-miso glaze, broils it until smoky and tender, finishes it with a lime-chile-soy vinaigrette with Szechuan peppercorns, and tops it with roasted pumpkin and sesame seeds.

Ingredients

YUZU-MISO GLAZE

  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 tablespoons sake
  • 1/4 cup white miso
  • 3/4 teaspoon yuzu juice

LIME-CHILE-SOY VINAIGRETTE

  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 4 1/2 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 large garlic cloves, smashed
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 whole star anise
  • 1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 4 limes)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons black vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons black vinegar
  • 1 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS

  • 8 (8-inch-long) Japanese eggplants, halved lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup roasted salted hulled pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
  • 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup toasted sesame seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the yuzu-miso glaze

Stir together sugar, mirin, and sake in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat; add miso and yuzu juice; stir until smooth. Set aside.

Step 2    Make the lime-chile-soy vinaigrette

Cook canola oil, Sichuan peppercorns, crushed red pepper, garlic, cinnamon, star anise, and ginger in a medium saucepan over low, without stirring, 30 minutes. Remove from heat, and cool completely, about 30 minutes. Pour oil mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Add lime juice, soy sauce, black vinegar, sesame oil, and sugar to oil, and stir to combine.

Step 3    

Preheat oven to 375°F. Place eggplant halves, cut side up, on 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Brush cut sides of eggplant with canola oil; sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Bake in preheated oven until tender (a toothpick slides in and out easily), about 10 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil. Brush cut sides of eggplants with yuzu-miso glaze, and broil until slightly charred and glaze begins to caramelize, about 7 minutes.

Step 4    

Transfer to a serving plate, and drizzle with lime-chile-soy vinaigrette. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds, scallions, and toasted sesame seeds.

