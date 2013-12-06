Napa Cabbage, Ham, and Apple Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly brush one side of each slice of bread with the olive oil and sprinkle with the Parmesan. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Step 2 Spread the walnuts in a small pan and bake for 4 to 5 minutes, or until fragrant and lightly toasted. In a small bowl, whisk the oil with 1/4 cup of the vinegar, the mustard and 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Stir in the currants and set the dressing aside.

Step 3 Quarter and core the apple; thinly slice the quarters crosswise. Toss the apple with the remaining 1 teaspoon vinegar to prevent discoloring.