Napa Cabbage and Tofu Salad with Sesame Dressing

When formally arranged, with the elements placed in a minimalist style or in geometirc rows, this salad is especially beautiful. You can also toss the cabbages with the spinach and some of the dressing and use the salad as a base for the remaining elements. However you decide to display it, do toss it before eating. Terrific Green Salads
How to Make It
Combine all of the ingredients except for the cilantro and mint in a mini food processor and puree until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the cilantro and mint. Season with salt and pepper.
Bring a medium saucepan of water to a gentle simmer. Add salt. Put half of the tofu in a small strainer and ease it into the water. Simmer over moderate heat for 2 minutes, then transfer to paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining tofu.
On a large platter or individual plates, arrange the tofu, Napa cabbage, spinach, red cabbage, kohlrabi, radishes and carrot strips. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the dressing over the tofu or pass it separately. Garnish with the sesame seeds and serve.
