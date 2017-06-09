Naked Wedding Cake
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Paige McCurdy-Flynn

A naked wedding cake is left with the sides unfrosted, for a rustic and natural look. This deliciously tender dark chocolate cake is infused with orange blossom water and layered with a fluffy, not-too-sweet orange blossom meringue. To keep the cake in place, you will need three 10-inch long wooden dowels. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes

Ingredients

CAKE:

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 1/2 cups unsweetened Dutch process cocoa powder, plus more for dusting
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 4 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon orange blossom water

SWISS MERINGUE:

  • 1 1/2 cups superfine sugar
  • 5 large egg whites
  • 1 tablespoon light corn syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon orange blossom water
  • Edible flowers, blackberries, blueberries and pomegranate seeds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the cake Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter four 8-inch round cake pans and line them with parchment paper. Butter the paper and dust the pans with cocoa powder.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the granulated sugar, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, salt and 1 1/2 cups of cocoa powder. In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the eggs at medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add the buttermilk, olive oil, vanilla, orange blossom water and 1 1/4 cups warm water and beat at medium-low speed until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Gradually add the dry ingredients and whisk at medium speed until combined, about 1 minute. Divide the batter between the prepared pans.

Step 3    

Bake the cakes for about 35 minutes, until raised and a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean; rotate the cakes halfway through baking. Transfer the cakes to a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes. Turn them out onto the rack; peel off the parchment paper and let cool completely, about 1 hour.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, make the Swiss meringue In the bowl of a stand mixer set over a small saucepan with 2 inches of simmering water, whisk the superfine sugar with the egg whites and corn syrup until doubled in volume and the sugar is completely dissolved, about 5 minutes. Carefully transfer the bowl to a stand mixer fitted with the whisk and beat at medium-high speed until tripled in volume and stiff peaks form, about 5 minutes. Fold in the orange blossom water.

Step 5    

Set one cake layer flat side up on a cake stand. Using the back of a spoon, spread 1/2 cup of the meringue over the top, leaving the side of the cake unfrosted. Repeat with two more cake layers, spreading each with 1/2 cup of the meringue and leaving the sides unfrosted. Set the remaining cake layer on top. Vertically insert three 10-inch wooden dowels into the top of the cake to hold the layers in place. Garnish the top with dollops of the remaining meringue, edible flowers and fruit. Cut into wedges and serve, removing the dowels as you go.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up