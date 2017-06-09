Naked Wedding Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cake Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter four 8-inch round cake pans and line them with parchment paper. Butter the paper and dust the pans with cocoa powder.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the granulated sugar, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, salt and 1 1/2 cups of cocoa powder. In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the eggs at medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add the buttermilk, olive oil, vanilla, orange blossom water and 1 1/4 cups warm water and beat at medium-low speed until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Gradually add the dry ingredients and whisk at medium speed until combined, about 1 minute. Divide the batter between the prepared pans.

Step 3 Bake the cakes for about 35 minutes, until raised and a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean; rotate the cakes halfway through baking. Transfer the cakes to a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes. Turn them out onto the rack; peel off the parchment paper and let cool completely, about 1 hour.

Step 4 Meanwhile, make the Swiss meringue In the bowl of a stand mixer set over a small saucepan with 2 inches of simmering water, whisk the superfine sugar with the egg whites and corn syrup until doubled in volume and the sugar is completely dissolved, about 5 minutes. Carefully transfer the bowl to a stand mixer fitted with the whisk and beat at medium-high speed until tripled in volume and stiff peaks form, about 5 minutes. Fold in the orange blossom water.