Najwa's Okra Stew

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the oil in a large enameled cast-iron casserole. Season the veal with salt and pepper and add half of the meat to the casserole. Cook over moderately high heat until nicely browned all over; transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining meat.

Step 2 Add the onions and the chopped garlic to the casserole, reduce the heat to low and cook until the onions are softened, about 8 minutes. Return the meat to the casserole and add the tomatoes and 1 1/2 cups of water. Cover partially and simmer until the veal is tender, about 25 minutes.