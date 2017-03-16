Nachos in a Bag

“I am a traditionalist when it comes to nachos, and my gold star goes to the ‘walking taco,’” says Kristen Kish, winner of Top Chef Season 10. “I’m talking about the oldschool, cafeteria hot lunch–style walking taco. Individual bags of chips filled with grated cheddar cheese, taco meat, sour cream, chopped onion, pickled jalapeño, canned black olives, tomatoes and whatever else you could find at the salad bar. I was known to top it all off with a little ranch dressing and buttery corn. You roll the top of the paper bag closed, shake it, then dig in with a plastic spork. The chips are evenly coated, every bite drenched, your knuckles kissed by the flavors as you dig for that last bite in the bottom corner. When I was a kid, it was fun. As an adult, it’s fuel for nights of too many drinks and filthy one-night stands. And a plastic spork will make it taste better, I promise.” Slideshow: Outrageous Nachos Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)