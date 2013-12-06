Naam Ya Chile Paste
Serves : Makes about 3/4 cup
Like the Panaeng Chile Paste, this very spicy seasoning is great in coconut milk-based dishes. Store the leftover paste in a jar in the refrigerator.

Ingredients

  • 12 large dried semi-hot chiles, such as guajillo, pasilla or New Mexico, stems and seeds discarded
  • 5 dried hot chiles, such as Chinese or cayenne, stems and seeds discarded
  • Boiling water
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh lemongrass, white bulb only (See Note)
  • 5 quarter-size slices of peeled fresh galangal, finely chopped (See Note)
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns, crushed
  • 5 small shallots, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon minced lime zest
  • 1 tablespoon shrimp paste (See Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, cover all the chiles with boiling water and let soak until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain and coarsely chop the chiles.

Step 2    

In a mortar or mini-processor, grind the lemongrass, galangal and peppercorns to a paste. Work in the shallots, garlic, salt, turmeric and lime zest. Add the soaked chiles and pound to a puree. Stir in the shrimp paste.

Make Ahead

The curry paste can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.

Notes

Lemongrass, galangal and shrimp paste are available at Asian markets, well-stocked supermarkets and specialty food stores.

