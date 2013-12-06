Naam Ya Chile Paste

Like the Panaeng Chile Paste, this very spicy seasoning is great in coconut milk-based dishes. Store the leftover paste in a jar in the refrigerator. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, cover all the chiles with boiling water and let soak until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain and coarsely chop the chiles.
Step 2
In a mortar or mini-processor, grind the lemongrass, galangal and peppercorns to a paste. Work in the shallots, garlic, salt, turmeric and lime zest. Add the soaked chiles and pound to a puree. Stir in the shrimp paste.
Make Ahead
The curry paste can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.
Notes
Lemongrass, galangal and shrimp paste are available at Asian markets, well-stocked supermarkets and specialty food stores.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5