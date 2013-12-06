Naam Ya Chile Paste

In a large bowl, cover all the chiles with boiling water and let soak until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain and coarsely chop the chiles.

Step 2

In a mortar or mini-processor, grind the lemongrass, galangal and peppercorns to a paste. Work in the shallots, garlic, salt, turmeric and lime zest. Add the soaked chiles and pound to a puree. Stir in the shrimp paste.