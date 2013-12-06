The Drálion · Dallas Used Mercedes dealer–turned–restaurateur Khanh Dao developed this unlikely blend of smoky scotch, honey-flavored Drambuie and sweet fruit liqueurs. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill two-thirds of a pint glass or cocktail shaker with ice. Add the scotch, Drambuie, maraschino liqueur and schnapps and stir until completely chilled. Strain into a highball glass over ice and garnish with the orange twist and cherry.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5