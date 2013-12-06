My Thai
Serves : makes 1 drink
Cameron Bogue

Nora's Cuisine • Las Vegas Mixologist Cameron Bogue's inspiration for this mocktail came from a salad of green papaya, melon and Thai basil he ate during a trip to southern Thailand. More Nonalcoholic Drinks

Ingredients

  • 5 Thai basil leaves, plus 1 Thai basil sprig
  • 3/4 ounce demerara sugar
  • 2 ounces fresh honeydew juice
  • Ice
  • 3 cantaloupe balls
  • 1 1/2 ounces chilled club soda

How to Make It

Step

In a pint glass, muddle the basil leaves and demerara sugar with the honeydew juice. Strain into a collins glass and add ice and the cantaloupe balls. Stir in the club soda; garnish with the basil sprig.

