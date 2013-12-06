Nora's Cuisine • Las Vegas Mixologist Cameron Bogue's inspiration for this mocktail came from a salad of green papaya, melon and Thai basil he ate during a trip to southern Thailand. More Nonalcoholic Drinks
How to Make It
Step
In a pint glass, muddle the basil leaves and demerara sugar with the honeydew juice. Strain into a collins glass and add ice and the cantaloupe balls. Stir in the club soda; garnish with the basil sprig.
