My Grandmother's Meatballs
© John Kernick
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 18
Magnus Nilsson
February 2016

Milk-and-cream-soaked breadcrumbs and an egg are the secrets to these supertender meatballs from Swedish star chef Magnus Nilsson. Serve them as he does, with lingonberry jam and mashed potatoes. Slideshow: More Meatball Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 medium baking potato (8 ounces), peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon whole milk
  • 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon heavy cream
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons plain dry breadcrumbs
  • 12 ounces ground beef
  • 12 ounces ground pork
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 4 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • Quick-Pickled Sweet Cucumbers
  • Mashed potatoes and lingonberry jam, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, cook the potato in salted boiling water until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain well, then pass through a ricer into a bowl. Let cool. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, whisk the egg with the milk and cream. Stir in the breadcrumbs and let stand for 5 minutes to soften. Add the beef, pork, onion, salt, pepper and riced potato and mix just until combined. Shape the mixture into 18 meatballs. 

Step 3    

In a large ovenproof nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add half of the meatballs and cook over moderate heat, turning, until golden all over, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate and wipe out the skillet. Repeat with the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and meatballs. 

Step 4    

Return all of the meatballs to the skillet and bake until cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve with the Quick-Pickled Sweet Cucumbers, mashed potatoes and lingonberry jam.

Make Ahead

The uncooked meatballs can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a generously fruity Zinfandel.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up