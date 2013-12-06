Mustard Roasted Broccoli with Bacon
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2013

This easy roasted broccoli gets slathered in a tangy mustard sauce and paired with chunks of crispy bacon. Slideshow: Thanksgiving Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds broccoli crowns, stems peeled and heads halved
  • 3 tablespoons extra–virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ancho chili
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon whole mustard seeds
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 3 slices bacon

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 425°. In a bowl, combine the olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, brown mustard, ancho chili, smoked paprika, brown sugar, and mustard seeds. Whisk to combine.

Step 2    

Place the prepared broccoli on a baking pan. Pour the oil mixture over the broccoli. Toss to coat evenly.

Step 3    

Season with black pepper, then spread the broccoli into an even layer over the baking pan.

Step 4    

Roast for 10 minutes, turn the broccoli, then continue roasting for 5 more minutes, or until tender and the edges are crisped.

Step 5    

While broccoli roasts, in a skillet cook the bacon until crisp. Drain the bacon on paper towels, then break into 1-inch pieces.

Step 6    

Toss the broccoli and bacon, then serve.

