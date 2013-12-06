Mustard Roasted Broccoli with Bacon

This easy roasted broccoli gets slathered in a tangy mustard sauce and paired with chunks of crispy bacon. Slideshow: Thanksgiving Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. In a bowl, combine the olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, brown mustard, ancho chili, smoked paprika, brown sugar, and mustard seeds. Whisk to combine.
Place the prepared broccoli on a baking pan. Pour the oil mixture over the broccoli. Toss to coat evenly.
Season with black pepper, then spread the broccoli into an even layer over the baking pan.
Roast for 10 minutes, turn the broccoli, then continue roasting for 5 more minutes, or until tender and the edges are crisped.
While broccoli roasts, in a skillet cook the bacon until crisp. Drain the bacon on paper towels, then break into 1-inch pieces.
Toss the broccoli and bacon, then serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 5327
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5