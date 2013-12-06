Mustard Roasted Broccoli with Bacon

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°. In a bowl, combine the olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, brown mustard, ancho chili, smoked paprika, brown sugar, and mustard seeds. Whisk to combine.

Step 2 Place the prepared broccoli on a baking pan. Pour the oil mixture over the broccoli. Toss to coat evenly.

Step 3 Season with black pepper, then spread the broccoli into an even layer over the baking pan.

Step 4 Roast for 10 minutes, turn the broccoli, then continue roasting for 5 more minutes, or until tender and the edges are crisped.

Step 5 While broccoli roasts, in a skillet cook the bacon until crisp. Drain the bacon on paper towels, then break into 1-inch pieces.