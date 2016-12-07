Mustard Greens Saag Paneer

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, heat 3 tablespoons of the ghee. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden brown, about 20 minutes. Add the garlic, chiles, ginger and fenugreek leaves and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. In 3 batches, add the spinach and mustard greens, letting each batch wilt before adding more. Stir in the garam masala and season with salt and pepper. Scrape the greens into a medium bowl and let cool slightly. Wipe out the saucepan.

Step 2 In a food processor, pulse half of the greens with half of the heavy cream until finely chopped. Return to the saucepan and repeat with the remaining greens and cream. Keep the saag warm over very low heat, stirring occasionally.