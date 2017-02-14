Mustard-and-Soy Roast Chicken with Carrot Top Chimichurri 

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the chicken inside and out with the 2 1/2 teaspoons of salt, then tie the legs together with kitchen string, if desired. Refrigerate uncovered for at least 5 hours or overnight. Let the chicken come to room temperature before roasting.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 500°. Put the chicken in a small roasting pan or large skillet. Roast for 30 minutes, until lightly browned. In a small bowl, whisk the mustard with the soy sauce, then spoon the glaze all over the chicken. Roast for 20 to 30 minutes longer, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 162°. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the carrot greens with the vinegar, oregano, lime zest, garlic and crushed red pepper. Gradually whisk in the olive oil until combined. Season the chimichurri with salt.