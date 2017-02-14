Mustard-and-Soy Roast Chicken with Carrot Top Chimichurri 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Roast chicken is a crowd-pleaser, so it’s nice to mix it up once in a while. Here, chef Hugh Acheson brushes the chicken with a simple and tasty combination of soy and mustard while it’s roasting so the skin gets a beautiful burnished color. He serves it alongside a smart version of chimichurri made with carrot greens. Slideshow: More Roast Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 3 1/2- to 4-pound chicken, rinsed and patted dry  
  • 2 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning 
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard 
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce 
  • 1 cup lightly packed carrot top greens, finely chopped 
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar 
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped oregano 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest 
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced 
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken inside and out  with the 2 1/2 teaspoons of salt, then tie the legs together with kitchen string, if  desired. Refrigerate uncovered for at least 5 hours or overnight. Let the chicken  come to room temperature before roasting. 

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 500°. Put the chicken in a small roasting pan or large skillet. Roast for 30 minutes, until lightly browned. In a small bowl, whisk the mustard with the soy sauce, then spoon the glaze all over the chicken. Roast for 20 to 30 minutes longer, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 162°. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the carrot greens with the vinegar, oregano, lime zest, garlic and crushed red pepper. Gradually whisk in the olive oil until combined. Season the chimichurri with salt.  

Step 4    

Carve the chicken. Thickly slice the breast against the grain. Transfer  the chicken to a platter and serve with the carrot top chimichurri. 

Make Ahead

The carrot top chimichurri can be refrigerated overnight.

