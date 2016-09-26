Mustard-and-Rosemary Roast Turkey

Review Body: This is the best roast turkey that I have ever had. My family loved it. I followed the recipe exactly. I will be using this recipe from now on. The meat turned out moist, and the flavor is wonderful.

Author Name: PVW

Review Body: This is THE <strong>most delicious</strong> turkey I've ever made. The meat was moist and so flavorful. I did a 10 1/2 pound free-range bird and it was done in about 45 mins. total. It did not hog my oven for endless hours and I was not stressed about timing and 'doneness'. I will never roast a whole bird again!! The port & black pepper gravy is fantastic too (made with 2 Tablespoons of port, not 2 teaspoons at the recipe states). I made the gravy ahead of time with 4 1/2 c. of turkey stock, then added some pan drippings when I reheated it.

Date Published: 2017-11-24