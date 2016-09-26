Mustard-and-Rosemary Roast Turkey

Because so many people are hesitant to make a whole turkey, cookbook author Melissa Clark suggests roasting the turkey in parts, separating the dark meat from the white meat to guarantee a perfectly cooked bird. Slideshow: More Turkey Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, combine the mustard, olive oil, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper and blend well. Rub the mixture all over the turkey. Arrange the breasts on a large rimmed baking sheet and the wings and legs/thighs on another baking sheet. Refrigerate uncovered overnight.
Preheat the oven to 450° with the racks set in the upper and lower thirds. Let the turkey stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Divide the onion and wine around the turkey on the baking sheets. Roast the white meat in the lower third of the oven and the dark meat in the upper third for 30 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350° and roast the white meat for 20 minutes longer and the dark meat for 30 minutes longer, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 165°. Discard the onion. Let the turkey rest for 15 minutes before carving. Serve with the port gravy.
Notes
To make the Port and Black Pepper Gravy even more delicious, you can strain the turkey pan juices here and skim the fat, then whisk the juices into the gravy when you add the port and stock.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: Fantastic recipe! I cut the recipe in half, to make enough for two plus left overs. I also would decrease the cook time but otherwise a stellar recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-18
Author Name: catray
Review Body: This is the best roast turkey that I have ever had. My family loved it. I followed the recipe exactly. I will be using this recipe from now on. The meat turned out moist, and the flavor is wonderful.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-24
Author Name: PVW
Review Body: This is THE <strong>most delicious</strong> turkey I've ever made. The meat was moist and so flavorful. I did a 10 1/2 pound free-range bird and it was done in about 45 mins. total. It did not hog my oven for endless hours and I was not stressed about timing and 'doneness'. I will never roast a whole bird again!! The port & black pepper gravy is fantastic too (made with 2 Tablespoons of port, not 2 teaspoons at the recipe states). I made the gravy ahead of time with 4 1/2 c. of turkey stock, then added some pan drippings when I reheated it.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-11-24