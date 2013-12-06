Mussels with Curry Yogurt
Mark Gottwald
August 1998

 Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Madras curry powder
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup whole-milk yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Salt
  • 2 pounds mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • 1 cup water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the vegetable oil in a small skillet. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until translucent, about 8 minutes. Add the curry powder and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes longer. Add 2 tablespoons of the wine and cook until the liquid evaporates.

Step 2    

Transfer the curry mixture to a blender and let cool slightly. Add 2 tablespoons of the yogurt and the honey and blend until smooth. Pour the sauce into a bowl. Stir in the remaining yogurt and season with salt. Refrigerate until chilled.

Step 3    

In a large pot, combine the mussels with the remaining wine and the water. Cover and cook over high heat until the mussels open, about 5 minutes; discard any that don't open. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the mussels to a large platter; let cool. Serve the mussels with the curry sauce on the side.

Make Ahead

The curry sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

