Mussels with Cava and Roasted Carrot Romesco
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Serpa
April 2016

A sweet carrot-and-almond sauce adds extra flavor and enriches the delicious mussel cooking broth. Chef Michael Serpa of Select Oyster Bar in Boston is a huge fan of crisp Spanish Albariños with this dish. Slideshow: More Mussels Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large carrot, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 orange bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 scallions—white and light green parts sliced, dark green parts reserved
  • 2 plum tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped salted roasted almonds
  • 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar
  • 1/8 teaspoon pimentón de la Vera
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 pounds mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • 1/4 cup dry Cava
  • 1/2 cup bottled clam juice
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • Toasted country bread brushed with olive oil, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the carrot and bell pepper and cook over  moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the sliced scallions and tomatoes. Roast the vegetables in the oven until tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Scrape the vegetables into a food processor. Add the almonds, vinegar and pimentón and puree until smooth. Season the romesco with salt.

Step 3    

In an enameled cast-iron casserole, melt the butter. Thinly slice the reserved scallion greens and add to the casserole. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 1 minute. Add the mussels, Cava, clam juice, cream and 1/2 cup of the carrot romesco and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook until the mussels open, about 3 minutes. Discard any that don’t open. Season with salt and stir in the parsley. Serve the mussels with the toasts and the remaining romesco.

Make Ahead

The roasted carrot romesco can be refrigerated for 2 days.

