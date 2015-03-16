Mussels with Caramelized Fennel and Leeks

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the mussel broth Combine all of the ingredients in a saucepan. Cover, bring to a simmer and cook until the mussels open, about 3 minutes. Strain the broth and reserve the mussels.

Step 2 Make the caramelized fennel and leeks In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the fennel and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until tender and golden, about 15 minutes. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and

the fennel is lightly caramelized, about 8 minutes more. Remove from the heat.

Step 3 Prepare the mussels In a pot, melt the butter. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat until softened, 2 minutes. Add the mussels and Pernod and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the mussel broth and the fennel mixture. Cover and cook until the mussels open, about 5 minutes; using a slotted spoon, transfer the mussels to a large bowl as they open.