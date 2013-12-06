Mussel and Potato Stew

Both mussels and potatoes are staples of Ligurian cooking. Reed Hearon uses them with broccoli rabe to make this succulent light stew. Fruity olive oil adds depth of flavor. Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water. Add salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes.
In a medium saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the broccoli rabe until crisp-tender and still bright green, about 5 minutes. Drain well and cut into 2-inch pieces.
In a deep 12-inch skillet, combine the oil, anchovies and garlic. cook over high heat, mashing the anchovies, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Spread the mussels in the skillet, top with the potatoes, broccoli rabe and parsley. Add 1/2 cup of water and season with salt and pepper. Stir several times, then cover and cook until the mussels open and the vegetable are tender, abut 8 minutes. Discard any unopened mussels. Transfer the stew to soup plates and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5