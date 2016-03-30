Mussel-and-Leek Salad Crostini
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson
May 2016

A touch of orange blossom water, a fragrant extract that is often used in Middle Eastern pastries, adds a floral note to the leeks and tarragon in this light mussel salad on toast. Slideshow: More Bruschetta and Crostini Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 Fresno chile—halved, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 2 oregano sprigs
  • 2 strips of lemon zest
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 1/2 pounds mussels, debearded
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 large leeks, light green and white parts only, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon orange blossom water (optional)
  • 1/2 cup tarragon leaves
  • Three 1-inch-thick slices of sourdough bread cut from a large round loaf
  • 5 ounces watercress leaves and small stems (1 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add 3 of the garlic cloves and the chile and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until beginning to brown, 1 minute. Add the thyme, oregano, lemon zest strips and bay leaf and cook for 30 seconds.

Step 2    

Stir in the mussels and 1/3 cup of water and season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook, shaking the pot occasionally, until the mussels open, 3 to 5 minutes. Discard any that do not open. Drain the mussels in a colander set over  a heatproof bowl. Remove the mussels from the shells and add to the bowl with the reserved cooking liquid. Wipe out the saucepan.

Step 3    

Heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in the saucepan. Add the leeks and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 minutes. Add the leeks to the mussels. Stir in the vinegar, orange blossom water, if using, and tarragon and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the bread with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, 5 minutes. Rub the grilled bread with the remaining garlic clove and cut each slice in half on the diagonal.

Step 5    

Arrange the grilled bread on a platter and top with the mussel-and-leek salad. Garnish with the watercress, drizzle with olive oil and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 3 and refrigerated overnight. Serve at room temperature.

Suggested Pairing

A bright, briny Muscadet.

