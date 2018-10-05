Mushroom Toasts with Délice de Bourgogne 

Step 1

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high just until smoking. Add one-third of the mushrooms in a single layer, and cook, without stirring, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Stir in 3 thyme sprigs, 2 crushed garlic cloves, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Reduce heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and browned all over, about 3 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon butter, 1 tablespoon parsley, and 1 teaspoon vinegar. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are coated in butter, about 1 minute. Transfer mushroom mixture to paper towels to drain; discard cooked garlic and thyme.