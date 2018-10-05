Mushroom Toasts with Délice de Bourgogne 
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Kristen Kish
November 2018

Triple créme cheese, an ultra-rich version of brie, is topped with pan-roasted mushrooms and herbs in this elevated appetizer.

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound mixed fresh wild mushrooms (such as hen-of-the-woods, oyster, and chanterelle), cut into 1-inch pieces, divided
  • 9 thyme sprigs, divided
  • 6 large garlic cloves, crushed, divided
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, divided
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar, divided
  • 6 (1/2-inch-thick) brioche slices, halved
  • 8 ounces Délice de Bourgogne or other triple-cream cheese, at room temperature
  • Pickled pearl onions, thinly sliced
  • Chopped frisée (white and light green parts only), for garnish
  • Snipped fresh chives, for garnish
  • Fresh lemon juice, for drizzling
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high just until smoking. Add one-third of the mushrooms in a single layer, and cook, without stirring, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Stir in 3 thyme sprigs, 2 crushed garlic cloves, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Reduce heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and browned all over, about 3 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon butter, 1 tablespoon parsley, and 1 teaspoon vinegar. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are coated in butter, about 1 minute. Transfer mushroom mixture to paper towels to drain; discard cooked garlic and thyme.

Step 2    

Wipe skillet clean, and repeat process 2 times with remaining oil, remaining mushrooms, remaining thyme, remaining garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 2 tablespoons butter, remaining parsley, and remaining vinegar. Place all mushrooms in a large bowl,and season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Keep warm or let cool to room temperature.

Step 3    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place brioche slices in a single layer on a wire rack set inside a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until lightly toasted, about 8 minutes per side. Brush with remaining 2 tablespoons softened butter.

Step 4    

Spread cheese evenly over brioche toasts. Spoon mushroom mixture evenly over toasts; garnish with parsley, pickled onion slices, frisée, and chives. Drizzle with lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil.

