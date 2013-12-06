Mushroom Toasts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 4 TOASTS
Etienne Krebs
May 1999

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 pound mixed fresh wild mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallots
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/4 cup chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 4 large slices white peasant bread, cut 1/2 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the mushrooms and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the shallots and garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the stock, season with salt and pepper and simmer until evaporated, about 3 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

Transfer the mushrooms to a blender and puree. Blend in the butter.

Step 3    

Toast the bread and spread with the mushroom butter. Serve warm.

Serve With

Cream of Artichoke Soup

