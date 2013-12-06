Mushroom Toasts

How to Make It
Step 1
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the mushrooms and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the shallots and garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the stock, season with salt and pepper and simmer until evaporated, about 3 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.
Step 2
Transfer the mushrooms to a blender and puree. Blend in the butter.
Step 3
Toast the bread and spread with the mushroom butter. Serve warm.
