Mushroom Tacos with Salsa Guacamolada
Abby Hocking
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Juan Pablo Loza

Chef Juan Pablo Loza of the Rosewood Mayakoba in Mexico loves the rich, savory flavor of mushrooms paired with a bright and lightly spicy guacamolada. You can use any mix of mushrooms you like, though Chef Loza prefers the flavor of wild mushrooms. Printed with permission of Chef Juan Pablo Loza.

Ingredients

Guacamolada

  • 1/2 piece white onion, peeled
  • 10 tomatillos, peeled
  • 2 Serrano chiles, stemmed
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 2 avocados, peeled and pitted
  • Kosher salt

Mushroom Tacos

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 pound mixed mushrooms, stemmed and sliced
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 corn tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Guacamolada

Add the onion, tomatillos, Serrano chiles, garlic and cilantro to a blender carafe and process until smooth. Season with salt. Add the avocado and process until incorporated but still chunky.

Step 2    Make the Mushroom Tacos

In a medium skillet over moderate heat, coat the bottom of the pan with the olive oil. When warm but not sizzling, add the garlic and cook until fragrant and just beginning to brown. Add the mushrooms and cook until softened. Season with salt. Remove from heat and toss with fresh parsley. Fill each tortilla with the cooked mushrooms, top with guacamolada, and serve immediately.

