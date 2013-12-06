Mushroom Syrup
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 1/2 cup
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
September 2006

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 14 ounces shiitake stems (from 2 pounds shiitake mushrooms), chopped
  • 3 cups water
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shiitake stems and cook over moderate heat, stirring a few times, until deeply browned, 5 minutes. Add the water and broth and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil until reduced to 1 cup, about 12 minutes. Strain the broth and return it to the saucepan. Boil over high heat until reduced to 1/4 cup, 7 minutes.

Serve With

Fish, steak, chicken, veal.

