Mushroom, Sourdough and Poblano Stuffing
Abby Hocking
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Justin Chapple

The trick to make-ahead Thanksgiving stuffing is adding a little stock before reheating it. F&W’s Justin Chapple keeps the big day stress-free by baking his stuffing the day before and then reheating it just before serving. Justin brings the chilled stuffing to room temperature and drizzles it with 1/2 cup of stock, then covers it with foil and reheats it in a 375° oven for about 20 minutes, until hot. Slideshow: More Holiday Stuffing and Dressing Recipes

Ingredients

  • Unsalted butter, for greasing
  • 1 pound oyster mushrooms, torn into bite-size pieces
  • 3 large poblano peppers, stemmed and sliced
  • 2 medium red onions, cut into 1-inch wedges through the core
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 1/2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 pound sourdough bread, cut or torn into bite-size pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Grease a 9-by-13-inch ceramic baking dish with butter. On two large rimmed baking sheets, toss the mushrooms with the poblanos, red onions and the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Roast for about 25 to 30 minutes, until lightly browned and tender. Let cool.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, beat the eggs with 2 1/2 cups of the chicken stock, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Add the bread and vegetables and mix well. Scrape into the prepared baking dish, cover tightly with foil and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 3    

Bake the stuffing for 30 minutes, until hot. Uncover and bake for 20 to 25 minutes longer, until lightly browned on top. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The unbaked stuffing can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before baking. Alternately, the baked stuffing can be cooled completely, covered and refrigerated overnight. To reheat, bring the stuffing to room temperature and drizzle with 1/2 cup vegetable or chicken stock. Cover tightly with foil and bake in a 375° oven for 20 to 30 minutes.

