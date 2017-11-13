Mushroom, Sourdough and Poblano Stuffing

The trick to make-ahead Thanksgiving stuffing is adding a little stock before reheating it. F&W’s Justin Chapple keeps the big day stress-free by baking his stuffing the day before and then reheating it just before serving. Justin brings the chilled stuffing to room temperature and drizzles it with 1/2 cup of stock, then covers it with foil and reheats it in a 375° oven for about 20 minutes, until hot. Slideshow: More Holiday Stuffing and Dressing Recipes