Mushroom Sauté

High heat and an uncrowded pan ensure that the mushrooms caramelize. This sauté will dress 1 pound of pasta. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds portobello mushrooms, stems removed, caps thickly sliced
  • 1/2 pound white mushrooms, stems removed, caps thickly sliced
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 3 tablespoons white wine or water
  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Working in batches, in a large heavy skillet, heat some of the oil, then add some of the mushrooms. Cook over high heat, without stirring, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 2    

In the same skillet, melt the butter. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until softened 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the cheese, wine and mushrooms, then stir in the the parsley and serve.

