Mushroom Sauté

Working in batches, in a large heavy skillet, heat some of the oil, then add some of the mushrooms. Cook over high heat, without stirring, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

In the same skillet, melt the butter. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until softened 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the cheese, wine and mushrooms, then stir in the the parsley and serve.