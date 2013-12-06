Mushroom Sauté

High heat and an uncrowded pan ensure that the mushrooms caramelize. This sauté will dress 1 pound of pasta. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step 1
Working in batches, in a large heavy skillet, heat some of the oil, then add some of the mushrooms. Cook over high heat, without stirring, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.
Step 2
In the same skillet, melt the butter. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until softened 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the cheese, wine and mushrooms, then stir in the the parsley and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5