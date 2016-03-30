Mushroom Poutine

F&W’s Kay Chun tops frozen sweet potato fries and mushrooms with a quick Fontina cheese sauce in her tasty and fast take on classic poutine. Slideshow: More Fries Recipes
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a 3-quart baking dish, toss the mushrooms with the fries and olive oil. Bake until the fries are crispy, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn on the broiler.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour and cook, whisking, until golden, 5 minutes. Whisk in the milk and cook until thickened, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the mushrooms and fries and top with the cheese. Broil 6 inches from the heat until golden, about 5 minutes.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Ketchupmonster4
Review Body: Why do people assume that a poutine is just fries, gravy and cheese. It needs to be curd cheese the squeaky little nuggets that melt a bit like mozzarella. Looks good but not a poutine.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-06-20
Author Name: Steven Cohan
Review Body: I am trying to understand the portions of the main ingredients here for this dish. It says a pound of mushrooms but only 7 oz of sweet potato fries, is that correct? I would think it would be more or at least the same amount of fries. Can Kay Chun please clarify?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-17
Author Name: Mary Christoph
Review Body: Just tried this for dinner tonight; it worked perfectly, gave a really nice poutine, and is fantastic with the mushrooms! I didn't have fontina so I went with grated asiago, and I had only 1/2 pound of mushrooms and added in about 9oz of fries, but it all still tasted great; this recipe doesn't require exact proportions except for the gravy. Yeah, it might not be exactly like you'd find in Montreal, but it still tasted wonderful!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-06
Author Name: Godfilling
Review Body: Yum, so gonna try it. :D Thanks.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-20
Author Name: searstower75
Review Body: This sure looks good, gonna make it asap!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-20