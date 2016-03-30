Mushroom Poutine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
May 2016

F&W’s Kay Chun tops frozen sweet potato fries and mushrooms with a quick Fontina cheese sauce in her tasty and fast take on classic poutine. Slideshow: More Fries Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound maitake mushrooms, torn into large pieces
  • 7 ounces store-bought frozen sweet potato fries, such as Alexia
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 1/2 ounces Fontina cheese, shredded (1 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a 3-quart baking dish, toss the mushrooms with the fries and olive oil. Bake until the fries are crispy, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn on the broiler.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour and cook, whisking, until golden, 5 minutes. Whisk in the milk and cook until thickened, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the mushrooms and fries and top with the cheese. Broil 6 inches from the heat until golden, about 5 minutes.

Suggested Pairing

Nutty, malty brown ale.

