Mushroom Parmesan

Roast mushrooms in preheated oven until mushrooms are soft and caramel-colored but not crispy and panko is golden brown, about 25 minutes, flipping mushrooms halfway through roasting time. Remove from oven, and set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut mushrooms into 2- x 1- x 1-inch rectangles. Arrange in an even layer on a large baking sheet. Drizzle evenly with oil, and sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper. Toss mushrooms using your hands to evenly coat with oil; top evenly with panko, and toss again. Spread mushroom mixture in a single layer on baking sheet.

Pour both cans of tomatoes with juices into a large bowl; crush tomatoes using your hands. (Alternatively, use an immersion blender; process about 1 minute for a smoother puree.) Set aside.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium until oil starts to shimmer. Add garlic, and cook until just beginning to brown, about 1 minute, flipping halfway through cooking time. Remove from heat; let oil cool 1 minute (to prevent tomatoes from splattering when added to oil).

Add reserved tomatoes with juices to oil in skillet, and return to heat over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomato sauce is thickened and you can just see the bottom of skillet when stirred, about 12 minutes. Stir in olives, oregano, capers, and salt. Add additional salt to taste. Remove from heat, and set aside.