Mushroom Medley on Polenta
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2014

This polenta is for mushroom lovers. Spoon sautéed mushrooms over smooth and creamy polenta for a quick lunch or dinner. Slideshow: Mushroom Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup polenta
  • 16 ounces white or brown mushrooms, sliced
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, or more to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
  • Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. While whisking, gradually pour the polenta into the water. Reduce the heat to low and continue whisking for an additional minute.

Step 2    

Continue cooking for about 30 minutes, stirring every 5-10 minutes, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot. Remove the polenta from the heat when it is tender and creamy and has reached your desired thickness.

Step 3    

When the polenta is nearly finished cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 4 tablespoons of butter, and then stir in the mushrooms, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Cook mushrooms for about 5 minutes, or until tender. Set aside.

Step 4    

When the polenta has reached the desired texture, stir the salt and remaining 2 tablespoons of butter into the polenta until the butter is melted.

Step 5    

Serve topped with the mushroom medley and optional Parmigiano-Reggiano.

