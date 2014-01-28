Mushroom Medley on Polenta

This polenta is for mushroom lovers. Spoon sautéed mushrooms over smooth and creamy polenta for a quick lunch or dinner. Slideshow: Mushroom Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. While whisking, gradually pour the polenta into the water. Reduce the heat to low and continue whisking for an additional minute.
Continue cooking for about 30 minutes, stirring every 5-10 minutes, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot. Remove the polenta from the heat when it is tender and creamy and has reached your desired thickness.
When the polenta is nearly finished cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 4 tablespoons of butter, and then stir in the mushrooms, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Cook mushrooms for about 5 minutes, or until tender. Set aside.
When the polenta has reached the desired texture, stir the salt and remaining 2 tablespoons of butter into the polenta until the butter is melted.
Serve topped with the mushroom medley and optional Parmigiano-Reggiano.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5