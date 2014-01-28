Mushroom Medley on Polenta

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. While whisking, gradually pour the polenta into the water. Reduce the heat to low and continue whisking for an additional minute.

Step 2 Continue cooking for about 30 minutes, stirring every 5-10 minutes, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot. Remove the polenta from the heat when it is tender and creamy and has reached your desired thickness.

Step 3 When the polenta is nearly finished cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 4 tablespoons of butter, and then stir in the mushrooms, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Cook mushrooms for about 5 minutes, or until tender. Set aside.

Step 4 When the polenta has reached the desired texture, stir the salt and remaining 2 tablespoons of butter into the polenta until the butter is melted.