Mushroom Jus
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 4 CUPS
Marcia Kiesel
June 1999

 More Terrific Condiments

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce dried shiitake mushrooms
  • 4 cups hot water
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 large garlic cloves, crushed
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the shiitakes in a bowl and add the hot water. Cover and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the mushrooms from the water and cut off and discard the stems. Swish the mushrooms in the soaking water to loosen any grit. Finely chop the mushrooms; reserve the soaking liquid.

Step 2    

Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the mushrooms and cook over high heat until starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of the soy sauce and the garlic and cook over high heat until the soy sauce evaporates and the mushrooms brown, about 5 minutes. Pour in the reserved soaking liquid, stopping when you reach the grit, and the remaining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and stir well. Cover and simmer over low heat until the mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The jus can be refrigerated overnight. Rewarm before serving.

Serve With

Cured Buffalo Sirloin Roast with Mushroom Jus.

