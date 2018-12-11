Mushroom Fricassee

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F. Gently wipe dirt and moisture from mushrooms using a clean towel. Use a bird's beak knife to trim any bruised or dried-out areas of mushrooms and to remove any dirt from gills. Roughly break up hen-of-the-woods mushrooms into bite-size pieces. Toss together cremini mushrooms and 1/4 cup oil in a large bowl; using a slotted spoon, transfer creminis to a baking sheet. Add hen-of-the-woods mushroom pieces, chanterelles, and 1/2 cup oil to bowl, and toss to coat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer mushroom mixture to a separate baking sheet.