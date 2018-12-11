Mushroom Fricassee
Greg DuPree
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Michael Poiarkoff
January 2019

Mushrooms, roasted until tender, soak up flavor and moisture from a bright vinaigrette.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh cremini mushrooms
  • 12 ounces fresh hen-of-the-woods mushrooms
  • 12 ounces fresh chanterelle mushrooms
  • 1 1/4 cups olive oil, divided
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice or aged balsamic vinegar
  • Grilled bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 450°F. Gently wipe dirt and moisture from mushrooms using a clean towel. Use a bird's beak knife to trim any bruised or dried-out areas of mushrooms and to remove any dirt from gills. Roughly break up hen-of-the-woods mushrooms into bite-size pieces. Toss together cremini mushrooms and 1/4 cup oil in a large bowl; using a slotted spoon, transfer creminis to a baking sheet. Add hen-of-the-woods mushroom pieces, chanterelles, and 1/2 cup oil to bowl, and toss to coat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer mushroom mixture to a separate baking sheet.

Step 2    

Place baking sheets in preheated oven, and roast until mushrooms are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Sprinkle creminis with 1/4 teaspoon salt; sprinkle hen-of-the-woods and chanterelle mushrooms with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Let cool to room temperature, about 5 minutes. Cut large creminis lengthwise into quarters.

Step 3    

Whisk together Champagne vinegar, shallot, thyme, pepper, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/2 cup oil in a large bowl. Add mushrooms; toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature 2 hours. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and drizzle with lemon juice. Serve with grilled bread.

